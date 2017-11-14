Children’s Day 2017 (Bal Diwas): Why is it celebrated on November 14

In his lifetime, Jawaharlal Nehru enjoyed an iconic status in India and was widely admired across the world for his statesmanship. (IE photo)

Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated on the 14th of November every year in India. The day marks the birthday of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. Also known as Pandit Nehru, he was born on November 14, 1889. Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called Chacha Nehru or simply Chachaji, was known for his love for children and he got the same back in equal measure from the kids. In his lifetime, Jawaharlal Nehru enjoyed an iconic status in India and was widely admired across the world for his statesmanship. His birthday, 14 November is celebrated in India as Children’s Day in recognition of his lifelong passion and work for the welfare, education and development of children and young people.

Children across the country remember him as Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru). He was very fond of children and therefore his birthday is observed as Children’s Day. On this day, chocolates and gifts are often distributed among children, while schools organize different events such as debates, and music and dance performances.

India celebrated Children’s Day on 20 November before 1964. It was observed as the universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. But after the death of Pt. Nehru in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas in the country due to his love and affection towards children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once said “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country”.

Nehru strongly believed in scientific knowledge and propagated reasoning and rationality as the basis of all learning. He also believed that the role of education in an individual’s life was not restricted to academia alone but extended to one’s economic ambitions and social contributions as well. “Unless you produce the amount you consume, you are a burden to society,” is among one of his famous quotes.