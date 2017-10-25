Chhath Puja 2017: Vrat Katha, Story, Puja Samagri, Procedure and Method

Chhath Puja is observed for four days. This year, the puja has begun from October 24 and will continue till October 27. (IE)

Chhath Puja 2017 has begun across India. It is one of the biggest festivals that is specially celebrated in the state of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Chhath Puja is also known by names like Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Surya Shashthi etc. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha, according to Hindu religion. Chhath Puja is observed for four days. This year, the puja has begun from October 24 and will continue till October 27. During this festival, people buy traditional items like earthen lamps and clay stoves. People also clean their houses and decorate it to celebrate the festival with great zeal.

Chhath Puja 2017: Story

It is believed that Rama and his wife Sita had kept fast and offered prayers to the Sun God, in the month of Kartik. Once Rama and Sita returned to the Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, from then the Chhath Puja became a significant festival.

Chhath Puja 2017: Timings

Sunrise – 06:28 am

Sunset – 05:40 pm

Shashthi Tithi Begins at 09:37 am on October 25.

Shashthi Tithi Ends at 12:15 pm on October 26.

Chhath Puja 2017: Puja Samagri

Coin (Dakshina), camphor (Kapoor), cotton balls (Batti), deepak (Lamp), ghee, fruits, holy water, idol of Lord Surya, idol of Lord Ganesha, incense sticks (Agarbatti)

kumkum (Roli), khajur (Date), matchbox (Maachis), panchamrit, paan (Betel Leafs), Puja Thali, flowers, sandal etc.

Chhath Puja 2017: Procedure and Method

In the very first day devotes take bath than pray to god. The second day of the festival involves day long activities like fasting and evening puja. On this day devotees don’t take food and water till the evening. People pray to Chhathi Maiya in the evening they break their with the prasad. On this day special item i.e Rasiao is prepared, which is offered to the Chhathi Maiya during the evening. On the Third day, devotees arrange Puja Samagri, Prasad for Evening Arghya to Sun God. On the final and last day, devotees offer Suryodhaya or Bihaniya Arghya to Sun God. People go to the bank of rivers, early morning, to worship the sun.