Chhath Puja 2017: Puja Vidhi, Surya Shashthi, Calender, Mahurat of the festival

This year, Chhath will be observed from October 24 to October 27. (PTI)

Chhath Puja 2017: Chhath is a four-day festival in which prayers are offered to the Sun God – Lord Surya. Jeet who is considered to be the god of energy is also worshipped during this festival for well being and prosperity. This year, Chhath will be observed from October 24 to October 27. During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the well being of their children and household. Chhath is observed in Bihar and also in the adjoining states of Nepal, Chhath is also popularly known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.

Chhath Date:

Chhath Puja is performed on the Kartika Shukla Shashthi, India TV reported. In the Vikram Samvat, it is the sixth day of the month of Kartika. The festival usually falls in the month of October and November. The exact date of the puja is determined by the Central division of Janakpurdham in Mithila Region of Nepal. Sun God is worshipped for four days. On the first day known as the Nahay Khay, devotees take a dip in the water. Throughout the day womenfolk have food only once. On the second day known as Kharna, womenfolk fast without water from sunrise till sunset. Food is offered to the Sun God following which the fast is broken. The third day fast continues throughout the night. Parana takes place on the next day after the sunrise. On the final day, Arghya is offered to the rising sun which is also called Usha Arghya. The 36-hours-long fast is broken after performing Arghya.

Take a look at the complete Chhath Puja schedule:

Day 1 (Chaturthi) Nahay Khay:

Sunrise at 06:27

Sunset at 17:43

Day 2 (Panchami):

Sunrise at 06:27

Sunset at 17:43

Day 3 (Shashthi) Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya:

Sunrise at 06:29

Sunset at 17:41

Day 4 (Saptami) Usha Arghya, Parana Day:

Sunrise at 06:29

Sunset at 17:40