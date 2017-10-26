Chhath Puja 2017: 10 songs to play during the festival

Chhath is a four-day festival in which prayers are offered to the Sun God – Lord Surya. (PTI)

Chhath Puja 2017: Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar, Surya Shashti, Chhathi and Dala Chhath is a widely celebrated festival. Chhath is a four-day festival in which prayers are offered to the Sun God – Lord Surya. The rituals of the festival are rigorous and are observed over a period of four days. Celebrated with musch gust, Chhath includes holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prashad and arghya to the setting and rising sun. The main day of the festival or Chhath is known by that name, as it falls on the sixth day of the Kartika month according to Hindu calendar. This year, the puja had begun from October 24 and will continue till October 27. Since its a festival celebrated with fun frolic and lots of devotion, you cannot miss out on our list of top 10 songs to be played during this festival; take a look:

