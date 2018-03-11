Chef Shaun Quade: The man who redefines the idea of ‘going out’

Taking food to another level with virtual reality and augmented reality, one of the most innovative and exciting chefs in the world today, Shaun Quade from Lûmé in Melbourne, talks about why food should be fun.

Sitting in a high-end restaurant, one would expect some shining cutlery and dazzling tableware. At Shaun Quade’s Lûmé in Melbourne, he hands out virtual reality headsets. You wear one, and are transported to a field where lemons are being picked. At the end of the short clip, you smell the lemons even before you have removed the headset. Then you see an exquisite ‘tree’ with some ‘lemons’ hanging from it on the table in front of you. That’s a dish Quade has prepared for you. Next, he wants diners to take a trip around Australia while sitting on a table. He has collaborated with a university in Melbourne to develop an augmented reality dinner, called the ‘Great Australian Road Trip’, where he has selected a dish from each state of the continent. Diners get to see visuals of what goes into the making of each dish, sourcing of the produce, how and where it’s grown, etc, as they eat. “People love it because it’s fun, it’s something new. Fine dining doesn’t have to mean formal or stiff. It can be a relaxed experience too. We can have excellent service and great food, but also have fun at the same time,” says Quade, who wants to redefine the concept of going out. “Otherwise, what’s the point? It’s just another meal. I don’t want people to just come, eat and go back. I want the food to be a holistic experience,” adds Quade, who was in India recently for a Melbourne tourism promotional campaign.

But can everyone pull it off? “Some people do it really well, some don’t. For instance, Alinea restaurant in Chicago is a good example of molecular gastronomy, but at the same time, their food is very delicious. Others might lose focus of the flavour and stress more on plating, etc. At Lûmé, we always start with flavour and the produce. Once we have decided on what produce to use, we figure out what to do with it. Fortunately, Melbourne has great produce and it’s easy to be creative and have an amazing dish.” We can see that, as he proudly shows off the ripe tomatoes and plums he has brought all the way from Australia, storing them in the minibar of his hotel room. All he does to create a wonderful dish is place the fruit on a plate (very artfully, of course) and add some miso dressing he has fermented himself. The definitely-not-simple ‘Pearl on the Ocean Floor’, his now iconic dish, uses seaweed growing a few feet from his restaurant. “Going local,” he grins. And what about that very essential element in food: flavour? “Times are changing and we have to change with it. People are looking for fun, even in food. However, they are still looking for flavour first. And that’s what a chef should focus on.

Anyone can make things look good, but getting the balance of flavour and looks right is a chef’s artistry. In high-end places, a chef has the responsibility to do well and not show off. Younger chefs who don’t have experience tend to show off. But as you mature, first you make a dish delicious and then experiment with plating, sensory stuff, etc,” he says. So what future does he see for this multisensory experience of food? Because, many were heralding a back-to-basics, hearty-meal concept when molecular gastronomy died. But a multisensory approach is all the rage now, even in India, where a bag of tricks and that ‘wow’ factor are obligatory for every upper-crust establishment. He is optimistic. “Hopefully, a long time. Anyone who does their own thing and sticks to their guns and carves out their own niche, there will always be a place for them. A multisensory approach to food, which is what we do at Lûmé, is trendy right now. But people have been working in the background on it for years, so it has sustainability.” What he hopes to incorporate from his India visit in the multisensory experience he offers is aroma. “The smell of food, the spices, is what hit me as soon as I landed here. I also love the dairy here, especially the kulfi,” he says, hoping to try out more food on his next visit.