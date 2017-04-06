Chef Gordon Ramsay makes fun of Indian man’s Medu Vada, faces Twitter outrage

Chef Gordon Ramsey faced Twitter outrage for insulting a Mumbai man’s Medu vada. (Source: Twitter)

Chef Gordon Ramsey is famous for his social media trolls as much as he is for his cooking. Gordon often takes to Twitter to rate some of his follower’s dishes and never holds back his words. However, his over smartness backfired on Thursday afternoon when he decided to troll an Indian man. A Mumbai man Rameez shared an image of Medu Vada asking Ramsey to rate it but a usual the renowned chef decided to take the funny route and insulted him by saying, “I didn’t know you can tweet from prison.” After that, he had to face a public outrage by the Indian people.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

@GordonRamsay please rate my medu vada sambar and nariyal chutney pic.twitter.com/9dAcqI5kwD — Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

I didn’t know you can tweet from prison http://t.co/rxrPPBonff — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay The food looks normal plate of Vada, Sambar and chutney. Unless you mean normal Indian food is only good for prison. — Ashish Jena (@ashishjena94) April 6, 2017

@GordonRamsay Every cuisine that you’re ignorant about is not from prison!http://t.co/LlJI65sJD7 — Rangeela Desi (@RangeelaDesi) April 6, 2017

@Dorkstar Dal Vada has never been acknowledged on SM by a famous foreign chef. Contest over — Rameez (@Sychlops) April 6, 2017

Scrambled Eggs…… looks like a sponge from a bath tub…. http://t.co/gGO7reMRxS — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

Go on strike….. http://t.co/4sbNyDF3i5 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 6, 2017

Apparently, Rameez was not the only man mocked by Gordon Ramsey for his cooking skills on Thursday as he replied to many other people trolling them for their cooking skills. However, Rameez was a happy man that his dish was acknowledged by the famous chef.

Gordon Ramsay is considered a man of many talents. Apart from being one of the best chef around the world, he is also a prolific producer and star of television shows in both the U.S. and U.K. and he possesses the ability to absolutely decimate people with insults. A few days back singer and song writer Joh Legend converted all the Ramsay insults into a song to create a magical moment.