Chaitra Navratri 2018: Calendar, date, importance significance for Vasanta Navratri

During Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped on all days in her nine avatars. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Chaitra Navaratri normally falls in the month of March every year. This year, it will begin March 18 and will continue till March 26. The nine-day puja falls during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This festival normally falls at a time where spring and summer season has a connection.

During Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped on all days in her nine avatars. As per Hindu mythology, four types of Navratri are celebrated but among them, Chaitra and Sharad Navaratras are those clebrated widely. Thre is a special significance of Navratri on each day. It is believed that devotees offer prayers to one of the nine forms of the goddess on each day during Navratris. Durga Puja and Ram Lila are parts of the Navaratri celebrations.

On all nine days, puja is performed with great enthusiasm in temples across the country. Devotees also decorate their houses and temples in-house courtyards. Havans are also performed so that houses remain peaceful.

Navratri marks the beginning of a new season. On these nine days devotees make many offers to the Goddess. The festival is mainly celebrated in the Northern part of the country, but is marked as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The festival of Gudi Padwa is the first day of the new year for Marathi people. Many devotees also do fasting on all nine days as a mark of their respect for the goddess.

On all nine days, devotees consume fruits, milk and juices and also avoid from taking non-vegetarian items. In some cases, people also avoid consuming onions, garlic and certain kind of spices. People also try to maintain a calm, positive, calm and peaceful supported by the strictly vegetarian food on all nine days.