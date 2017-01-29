Capital art fever: Paresh Maity’s book launch kickstarts the season

Titled World of Watercolours, the book showcases Maity’s works in watercolour spanning 40 years.

Art is the buzzword in the capital, what with the Art Fair beginning this week. As several events unfold alongside the main event, perhaps starting the art fever was the launch of celebrated artist Paresh Maity’s book on Friday. Titled World of Watercolours, the book showcases Maity’s works in watercolour spanning 40 years, ranging from his early childhood in his hometown Tamluk in West Bengal to his time spent across India and other countries, including China, Japan, the UK, Italy and especially Venice.

Maity is especially proficient in watercolours and his works are in the collection at British Museum in London, Rubin Museum, New York, and the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, to name a few. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Padma Shri. Launched by cricketer Kapil Dev, the event was sponsored by North India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Incidentally, the Taj Mahal Hotel, where the event was held, is also making the most of the Art Fair, with special menus, exclusive tours and artworks on display.