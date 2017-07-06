Can a dog ride a bicycle? Well, this one tried his best and broke the internet in the process: Watch video

A 13-year-old dog named Ace is shown paddling with his owner Tanya Reid of Toronto (image Twitter).

A video shared on the internet where this adorable husky decided to show off the move mid-air as he enjoyed a cycle ride with his owner.

A 13-year-old dog named Ace is shown paddling with his owner Tanya Reid of Toronto. The dog was strapped in a front-facing dog carrier where he was trying his hardest to help her on the bicycle ride, using his own paws to pedal, according to a report in a website THIS DOG’S LIFE.

The video which was first posted on Facebook by the owner Tanya Reid has received 3.6 million views. The 15-second video had also made its way to Twitter when a user named Stuart Rutherford posted the video with the caption, “That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing.” Meanwhile, Twitter also reacted to this post, Gladys Kravitz, said, “That doggie knows he/she is contributing joy.” While another user, named Timēna said, “Lord above deliver this dog to me.”

The feeling left behind is that of unbridled joy. And backing that up was a PTI report that there can be a physical benefit too. It said owning a dog may help older adults to meet World Health Organisations recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day. Researchers also found that dog owners had fewer sedentary events – that is continuous periods of sitting down – than non-dog owners, although the total time spent sitting down did not differ between the two groups.

That wholesome feeling when you think you are contributing but you really have no idea what you are doing. pic.twitter.com/80JzQKrdkH — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) July 4, 2017

The study used data on patterns of physical activity and sedentary behaviour in 43 dog owners and 43 controls from three regions in the UK. Study participants were aged 65 years and over and wore an activity monitor continuously during three, one-week data collection periods between April 2013 and November 2014.