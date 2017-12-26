Boxing Day 2017: History and how the festival got its name

In the United Kingdom, Boxing Day is observed as bank holiday since 1871.

Christmas – the celebration of the birth of Jesus is celebrated across the world. The festival traditions vary from country to country. Christmas celebrations for many nations include the installing and lighting of Christmas trees, the hanging of Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings. However, the very next day of Christmas is celebrated as Boxing Day. Boxing Day originated in the United Kingdom and has been subsequently observed in a number of other countries as well.

In multiple cultures, Boxing Day is also referred as Christmastide and is celebrated as St. Stephen’s Day. However, there are many theories about the origin of the term. It was way back in the 1830s of Britain when almost the entire week after Christmas-day was observed as a holiday. On this day the post-men, errand-boys, and servants and helpers would receive a gift is a Christmas-box. Hence, the term Box from the “Christmas-box” comes where ‘Boxing Day’ term originated.

In the United Kingdom, Boxing Day is observed as bank holiday since 1871. If the December 26 falls on a Saturday, then the Boxing Day will be moved to other days. Usually, the Boxing Day was celebrated on the first weekday after Christmas. The Boxing day is not celebrated on Sunday as it is considered as the day of worship. However, in modern days December 26 is referred as Boxing Day, even if it falls on a Sunday.

In the United States, December 26 is not celebrated as “Boxing Day”. However, if the Christmas falls on a Sunday then “Christmas Day Observed” happens. Like in 2017, Federal offices and services, as well as banking, regular postal delivery and trading markets will remain closed on December 26.

It is expected for the top United Kingdom football leagues in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to have matches with the lower ones. Even the same tradition is followed in the rugby leagues as well. Originally, matches on Boxing Day were played against local rivals to avoid teams and their fans having to travel a long distance to an away game on the day after Christmas Day.