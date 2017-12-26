Boxing Day 2017: Greetings, Wishes, Images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Messages, Photos

Boxing Day 2017: It’s Boxing Day! The Christmas party is over. So just chill out and have a great time unwrapping all the gifts you have received.

A day after Christmas is the Boxing Day, celebrated in a few countries, mainly ones historically connected to the UK (such as Canada, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand) and in some European countries. According to the folklore, it was started in the UK about 800 years ago, during the Middle Ages. It was the day when the alms box, collection boxes for the poor often kept in churches, were traditionally opened so that the contents could be distributed to poor people. Some churches still open these boxes on Boxing Day. Boxing Day is also recognized as the day when workers and servants receive gifts and offerings from their bosses and employers. They receive a Christmas Box, which contains the gifts.

Boxing Day greetings and wishes are also sent to liven up the spirit of a friendly and humorous Boxing Day celebration. People send Boxing Day messages to friends and family through text messages, cards or through messages on social networking sites.

Here’s how you can wish your near and dear ones this boxing day:

*For my best friend, I wish you a happy and wonderful Boxing Day. I pray to the Lord for showering you with happiness and love always and I hope you are celebrating the beautiful Boxing Day well with loved ones.

*I wish you a happy boxing day and send you much love. I pray to the Almighty to shower choicest best blessings of love and happiness upon you and your family.

*Get prepared to get boxed by the needy with blessings from them as you box them with offerings and purchases. Have a happy boxing day ahead

*Just as the celebrations of Christmas roll over to Boxing Day, may the celebrations of Boxing Day roll over to New Year’s Eve and all the year through!

We wish you a happy Boxing Day!