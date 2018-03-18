Book review: Here is an advice on money and how to make it comes in podcast-like language

What Moore gets right is most people’s ambivalence about money.

Anyone can become rich, if you go by the thousands of bestselling books out there that tell you how easy it is. Yet, few do. Just the authors of these books get richer. Money by Rob Moore is on similar lines, but somehow smells of serious work, probably because making money is serious business, and not easy at all.

But first, about Moore. How did he come to be the man who is telling you how to be rich? Born poor and brought up in pubs, Moore is a struggling British artist turned self-made millionaire, investor and entrepreneur—clearly, art didn’t pay for him! His website describes him as “Author, Entrepreneur, Businessman & Motivational Speaker”—aren’t all authors entrepreneurs anyway? But Moore really made his money in property, then became known as a ‘disruptive entrepreneur’, which is actually what his popular podcast is called. He co-founded the UK’s ‘biggest property education company’, Progressive Property, in 2006 with Mark Homer, and also wrote Life Leverage before this, a global bestseller. He became a millionaire at the age of 31 years and is a year short of 40.

Frankly, Moore’s Wikipedia entry is sparse and doesn’t inspire confidence. Very little has been reported about his company in newspapers, though his publicity machine works overtime. He has a lot of time on his hands because he has inked three Guinness records for giving the longest speech! From my quick research, I was not able to confirm his credentials to give people money advice.

So what does Moore offer in his book? A bit of everything. Some money aphorisms, a bit of homegrown wisdom, some life stories, a few famous-people examples, basics of MBA investing and planning charts, money market mantras, lessons on hard work, the importance of discipline, the need to embrace technology, some charity advice… The underlying message is, if you really, really want money, and lots of it, you must get off your ass and just do things to get it.

What Moore gets right is most people’s ambivalence about money. There does exist a large group of people who want to have money, but feel that it would be greedy and not quite right, and better to have some culture instead, while quietly regretting not having money their entire lives. That group is called the middle class, in case you are wondering, and they are just about every person.

Moore says it is all right for people to be nice and selfless and wealthy at the same time; these two things are not mutually exclusive. Money can and does make people happy, Moore argues, and one must agree. But does the pursuit of it too? There is no answer to that in his book. Reading Moore can change your attitude towards money, though, at least spur you into going and asking your boss for that raise.

But Moore’s book is mainly for entrepreneurs. And it is true that entrepreneurs are born with a positive attitude towards making money and they might not even need to read Moore’s book. “The purpose of money is to serve the evolution of humanity. There are laws you can learn that give you knowledge to contribute through money and wealth to the evolution of mankind, and that is when you make lots of it,” he says. Learning about how the vast economic machine runs and generates money is useful, and always fascinating.

And that is sensible advice. You can make money, Moore says, if you follow the laws of money and learn how to create more value. The book offers a step-guide to that process. However, Moore’s advice is also to change your attitude towards money. If you want to make money, prime yourself for it. Assess your gap and plan your goals. Learn to spot money opportunities and use them. And avoid poor people or listening to them. The last might be difficult to do in India!

Moore is the poor man’s Warren Buffet in podcast language, although he never really tells us how he made his millions. Before you spend 500 quid on the book, perhaps it would be wiser to go to his website and listen to the free podcasts. That would be taking his advice already.

Paromita Shastri is a freelance writer