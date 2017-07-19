Bidisha Bezbaruah dead; know more about the Jagga Jasoos actress

Her family claimed that she took the extreme step because of marital discord with her allegedly cheating husband. (Twitter)

Bidisha Bezbaruah dead: Assamese actress and singer, Bidisha Bezbaruah who made a cameo appearance in Jagga Jasoos committed suicide in her Gurugram flat on Tuesday. Her family claimed that she took the extreme step because of marital discord with her allegedly cheating husband, Indian Express reported. According to her father, the couple were had a love marriage but quarrelled often. Jha has been arrested on the grounds of abetting suicide. 30-year-old Bezbaruah was an Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) alumna. Condolence messages doing the rounds on social media portray her as a jovial person who regularly participated in cultural activities. She completed her high school from Nichols School in Guwahati and got her Bachelors degree in English literature in the state. She then moved to New Delhi to pursue Advertising and Public Relations from IIMC.

Bezbaruah was known for her role in the Assamese drama, Xanto Xisto Hristo Pusto Mohadusto. She anchored a Papon show at a Radio Mirchi event, IE reported. She was married to Nisheeth Jha from Gujarat but all was not well in her personal life. There have been reports of her facing harassment from her in-laws. “Bezbaruah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation which she had taken recently. Her father suspected something foul as she was not picking the phone on Monday evening. He approached the police and gave details of her local address,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan had told PTI.