Bhai Dooj 2017: Date Time, Vidhi and Muhurat Timings

The popular Hindu festival of ‘Bhai Dooj’ symbolises the beautiful bond of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters pray for a happy and prosperous life for their brothers. This year, it falls on 21st October i.e. Saturday. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika (between October and November). Celebrated in many parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra; Bhai Dooj, Bhaiya Dooj or Bhau Beej is usually the fifth day of Diwali and marks the end of the auspicious festival. It is an occasion when sisters also apply tilak on their foreheads and exchange gifts.

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Yamraj had visited his sister Yami on the dwithiya of Sukla Paksha in the Kartik month. Yami welcomed him with aarti and tilak and offered him an elaborate meal. In return for Yami’s affection and gesture, Yamraj gave Yami a unique gift that whoever celebrates this day with his sister would not fear death. It is also believed that Bhai Dooj came into being after Lord Krishna’s traditional welcome by his sister Subhadra when he returned after killing Narkasura.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters make the brothers sit on a seat made of rice flour and then they put tilak on their brothers’ forehead followed by aarti. In Bengal, sisters apply sandalwood paste on their brothers’ forehead. After the tika ceremony, delicacies are served in the family. Sisters prepare and treat their beloved brothers with various kind of sweetmeats.

Bhaji Dooj 2017 Muhurat timings: (All timings are according to DrikPanchang.com)

In Delhi : 13:12 to 15:27 ( 1:12 PM – 3:27 PM)

In Mumbai: 13:31 to 15:49 ( 1:31 PM – 3:49 PM)

In Kolkata: 12:29 to 14:46 (12:29 PM – 2:46 PM)

Dwitiya Tithi Begins = 01:37 on 21st October 2017

Dwitiya Tithi Ends = 03:00 on 22nd October 2017