Bespoke tents are here

For your next vacation, forget about taking inspiration from Instagram. You’re going to go where nobody has been before, on a trip that nobody has ever taken—and that nobody after you will ever take again. That’s the promise of Blink, a new ephemeral vacation service that the high-end travel outfitter Black Tomato has launched recently.

Here’s how it works: you pick a country or region, and Black Tomato will find a pristine parcel of land on which to build you a fully customised pop-up hotel, complete with staff and meals and excursions. You choose everything from the view to the bed linens to the bottles in your pop-up wine cellar. It’s tailor-made travel in the most literal way ever, reports Bloomberg.

“People use the word ‘tailor-made’ so ubiquitously these days. What does that even mean any more?” said Tom Marchant, co-founder of London-based Black Tomato, who conceived of Blink as a response to the traction he saw from pop-up retail concepts. “Temporary experiences really excite people,” he said. “They create a sense of urgency,” he adds.

For Marchant, this is the direction that luxury is moving in. He says his personal definition of luxury is something that’s truly unique and can’t be replicated, and hoteliers far and wide agree. But there’s only so much customising that a hotel can pull off. “Bespoke bath amenities” will be bespoke to a property’s design, not to the guests’ individual wishes; “customised excursions” are often just tweaks to tried and true itineraries.

But those who create a trip using Blink will have—by Marchant’s calculations—751,074,508,800 total trip combinations to choose from after all the granular details are factored in. So where to begin? An epic location. Black Tomato has built its name off exceptional access to remote places, and Marchant’s team has spent roughly 18 months laying the groundwork for this new project. “Blink is available anywhere in the world,” Marchant said—and he means it (yes, that includes the Arctic). But he and his team will inspire clients with such far-flung and exotic locations as the salt flats in Bolivia or Australia’s Kimberly region. Safari-goers might set up in Namibia or the Kalahari; culture fiends can head to Rajasthan or Myanmar’s Inle Lake; and action fanatics can choose from ski trips in Switzerland, northern lights spotting in Iceland, or riding the sand dunes in the Moroccan desert. These are all among Marchant’s favourites—and hardly compromise an exhaustive list.

Once the general location is set, travellers can get into the nitty gritty of designing their pop-up hotel from the ground up. In an effort to leave no trace behind, Marchant chose semi-permanent (but high-design) tents as the format for all Blink pop-ups, but you can choose from a variety of styles: canvas, domes, bubbles, yurts, tropical villa tents, and a few more. Then everything from the layout of the beds (yes, real beds) to the patterns on the seat cushions and the brand of bath amenities is up to your personal whim.

The process can take place online—Marchant likened the experience to “choosing from a room service menu”—or over the phone with an expert, though he also clarified that guests can be as hands-on or hands-off as they want to be.

As for the pricing, that’s fully bespoke, too. As per Marchant, prices can range from $65,784 for a group of six that wants to spend three nights in Morocco to $177,600 for a group of six spending four nights in the Bolivian salt flats.