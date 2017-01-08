At Rs 330.96 cr, ‘Dangal’ box office collections beat ‘PK’, set new all-time Bollywood record

‘Dangal’ has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is inspired by the real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.(Official video)

Dangal’ box office collections: Actor Aamir Khan’s latest Bollywood flick ‘Dangal’ continues to be on a record breaking spree since the first day of its release on December 21. The movie has gone on to set new records, shattering all Bollywood records, like his other films do, a report by India TV has said. Of late, the movie can boast of another achievement. It has put behind collection of another of his film ‘PK’, which was released in December 2014, to become the highest earning movie in the Hindi film industry.

Even as ‘PK’ did a great business two years back, no other films before the relase of ‘Dangal’ could reach near Rs 300 crore mark apart from Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) and ‘Sultan’(2016). With ‘Dangal’ becoming the highest earner among Bollywood films, Aamir now has top two hits of the industry to his credit. Till yesterday, the sports biopic had earned Rs 330.96 crore. According to trade experts, the film has added more than Rs 10 crore till today to get past ‘PK’, whose box office collection was Rs 340 crore.

‘Dangal’ has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is inspired by the real life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana in crucial roles.