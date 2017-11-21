Around The World

John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose have unveiled their annual Christmas advertisements.

Christmas ads set the holiday tone

John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose have unveiled their annual Christmas advertisements. Paddington Bear — the star of Paddington 2 — graces the Marks & Spencer ad, in which it mistakes a burglar dressed in red for Santa, and then takes it upon himself to deliver gifts to kids in the street along with the criminal. Thus, the bear shows the man the rightful spirit of Christmas. Called Paddington Bear and the Christmas Visitor, the campaign will also see the retailer launching about 90 Paddington products including marmalade, chocolates, toys, bear-themed baubles, nightwear, socks, story book, etc. The 90-second ad was conceived by Grey.

Taking the lead from making a merchandise-friendly animated character the protagonist, John Lewis tells the story of a seven year-old boy and his imaginary friend, Moz the Monster. Set on Beatles’ Golden Slumbers, it features a seven-foot monster hiding under the kid’s bed. In the ad by Adam & Eve/DDB, the kid and Moz become friends and play in the evenings, making the boy really tired for the lack of sleep. Thus, the monster decides to gift a night light to the boy, but also makes it disappear. The boy then realises that all he needs to do is switch off all lights to bring back his monster friend.

Banking on the protagonist, John Lewis has also come out with various merchandise featuring Moz, including a children’s book, pyjamas, slippers, etc. The brand has also included Facebook’s new AR technology in the campaign, which would allow users to ‘mozify’ their faces.

Waitrose, however, pays a tribute to the white Christmas in its ad for the festive season. It features The Tan Hill Inn near Richmond in Yorkshire, regularly cut off by snow. The ad shows local villagers gathering for a drink on a Christmas morning. However as a snowstorm hits, a generous festive act is required to save the day. The ad ends with the line, ‘At Christmas, there’s nothing quite like Waitrose’.

Wieden & Kennedy London has worked on the Sainsbury’s ad that features local people talking about one’s favourite Christmas memories, from mince pie to roast potatoes, in a sing-along ode. It departs from the usual Christmas ads done by the retailer. The monochrome ad, which features colourful food montages as well, has been composed by comedian-cum-rapper Ben ‘Doc Brown’ Bailey and songwriter Mikis Michaelides.

Starbucks picks Italian as flavour of the season



Starbucks Coffee Company has opened the first Princi bakery and café location in the US at its Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle. Princi is said to offer freshly baked Italian food crafted from Rocco Princi’s recipes since 1986, and has gained a huge fan following in its six 24-hour bakeries across Milan and in London’s Soho neighbourhood.

It was in 2016 that Starbucks had announced that it had joined a global investment team — which includes Milan-based Angel Capital Management and Pekepan Investments — to expand Princi bakeries into international markets. In addition to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations, the coffee chain plans to open Princi standalone stores starting in 2018. It will head to Shanghai in December, 2017; Milan in late 2018, with plans to open in New York, Tokyo and Chicago thereafter.

Rocco Princi, founder, Princi Restaurant, said, “I have long admired Starbucks, the values Howard (Schultz) has embedded into his organisation and we are honoured to be a part of bringing to life an entirely new retail environment with the Roasteries.”

Howard Schultz, Starbucks chairman and CEO said that while the brand has never baked in its stores in the last 45 years, the situation will change with the creation of this ‘unique partnership’. “I am excited by the possibilities we envision in Princi food elevating every day part — breakfast, lunch and dinner — in Starbucks Roasteries and Reserve Stores,” he said. Currently, Starbucks has over 24,000 stores worldwide and offers Reserve coffee in nearly 2,000 locations in 30 countries.

Cannes Lions 2018 edition attempts a revamp



The 65th edition of the Festival of Creativity, Cannes Lions 2018, is set to get a makeover. Amidst growing concerns from all stakeholders regarding the rising costs of attending the event, the cost of a complete delegate pass is being cut by 900 euros. The event will run for five days — June 18-22, 2018. Also, more than 650 delegate passes will be given away free as part of new Young Lions initiative. A simplified awards structure will remove 120 sub-categories from the Lions and it will be organised across nine core tracks to better reflect and support the fast-moving creative industries. Charity and NGO work will now be presented to the jury separately from brand-led work; the first step to separate charity and brand work.

Phil Thomas, CEO, Ascential Events said, “Change has always been a part of Cannes Lions and the innovations we are introducing for 2018 mark an exciting new phase in the story of the Festival. Some of the effects from these changes will be felt immediately, while others represent the start of a longer transitional journey. But what they all have in common is that they refocus on the festival and ensure that Cannes Lions continues to be the leading global event for the world’s creative communications industries for many years to come.”

A new entry cap has also been introduced, which means that each piece of work can only be entered into a maximum of six Lions. Following on from conversations with the City of Cannes, the first in a series of exclusive benefit packages for Festival attendees has also been unveiled. Moreover, capped taxi fares and expanded free wi-fi facilities along the Croisette will be introduced with hotel prices frozen for 2018; fixed-price menus will be on offer exclusively for Festival badge holders at more than 50 restaurants. Jose Papa, MD, Cannes Lions commented, “Our customers made it clear that they had a significant issue with the affordability of the city of Cannes and we shared this feedback with our city partners. The response from the city and from the Mayor David Lisnard’s office has been fantastic. These new delegate benefits make it possible for attendees to budget for the Festival more accurately and effectively, with genuine money-saving measures.”

Next year’s Festival will also mark the first time that its every awards show will be available to view for free on all major platforms.

Facebook goes Local



Facebook is bringing the ‘social’ back into the social network. In a major overhaul, Facebook has relaunched its Events app as Local. The new app aims to help users to browse event recommendations based on their interests, time and location, and guides them through trending events feed, guides to music events, nightlife, art and other happenings. It has been currently unveiled in the US for android and iOS users. Events was launched last year but failed to catch on. The new improved app features three sections: the home screen that offers quick searches for restaurants or drinks, plus a list of events happening nearby. One can also see which events their friends have expressed interest in. The second section features a map and a search engine. The third tab is the calendar, which includes events you may have responded to, while the discover feed shows top suggestions and what is popular with your friends.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha