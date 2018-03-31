April Fool’s 2018: Top prank ideas for friends and family

April Fool’s Day 2018: Invoke the prankster in you this April Fool’s Day. Get ready for all the pranks to annoy your friends and family that will make their day a memorable one.

April Fool’s Day 2018: Invoke the prankster in you this April Fool’s Day! Get ready for all the pranks to annoy your friends and family. Pranking someone is a fun exercise, however, one should make sure that feelings of your loved ones are not hurt by the prank. On a separate note, this April Fool’s Day is a memorable one as it falls on the Easter. In case you are running short on inspiration, then you should check out the top pranks ideas you wish to pull on your loved one this April Fool’s Day. Here is a list of pranks you can pull on April 1, this year.

1. Mess with their heads around the home. The easiest way to get to them is by changing all the clocks at their homes, this includes their smartphones as well. This will surely be a fun way to get the things start for the day.

2. Try to get the best of them by offering them wine. However, replace the wine with Apple Juice as they will never be able to get what is in the glass.

3. Perhaps, one of the evil pranks you can play is by changing the Oreo filling with toothpaste. This will surely knock them hard, and will probably make them angry. Hence pick your target very carefully.

4. Replace, the batteries of a remote control with baby carrot or baby corn. Your target will never be able to get what got to the remote controls.

5. Replace all the photo frames in your house with a really dank meme or some Bollywood celeb. A picture of Nana Patekar would be the ideal replacement. Here’s a photo of Steve Buscemi for reference.

6. For the people who own a car or people who own a car with rearview cameras can have the best prank ever. All you need to do is to find the camera and place a photo of meme or a Bollywood celebrity to creep the heck out of them. Here is a photo of Nicolas Cage for reference.

7. Add googly eyes to everything in the fridge!

8. Paint the soap bar with clear nail polish. The victim would have never seen it coming.