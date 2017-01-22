‘America got comfortable with unaccountability’

The African-American author, who was born in Los Angeles and is now living in New York, is a big draw at the 10th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), which began on Thursday.

Ask him about American politics and he goes into a long pause preceded by “I don’t know”. Like anyone else in his country, writer Paul Beatty, too, is still trying to make sense of Donald Trump’s election as President of the US. And apparently, like everyone else, he isn’t succeeding in the mental exercise. “I don’t know,” says the author, who became the first American to win the Booker Prize in October last year. That honour came three months after Trump won the Republican nomination everybody thought he wasn’t going to get. A month later, Trump was the President-elect. What went wrong after eight years of presidency by a transformational African-American president? Beatty is now beginning to pour his thoughts out. “Nothing went wrong,” he says. “We just forgot what accountability means.”

“We were fighting this insane wars forever in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he says about the wars started by former US president George W Bush. “Nobody is accountable for that. Then the Wall Street crisis happened,” he says, about the economic meltdown caused by corporate greed in 2008. “Nobody is accountable for that. After that, we had an entire election campaign run by Trump without being accountable to anyone,” he fumes. “The country got comfortable with that.”

The African-American author, who was born in Los Angeles and is now living in New York, is a big draw at the 10th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), which began on Thursday. It is his first visit to India. “I don’t travel much. It is difficult to get me to go somewhere,” he confesses. Is he like Muhammad Ali, the greatest sportsperson in the world, who was afraid of flying and thought he could go by a boat to Rome to win his Olympic gold in boxing? “My sense of history is a bit better than that,” he retorts.

Beatty remembers the day after Trump won the election. “My students were in tears,” he says, referring to his class of “mostly white American students” at Columbia University, where he teaches creative writing. “They were scared.” The writer, whose Booker-winning book The Sellout is about racism in his country, doesn’t want to preach his politics. “I don’t know what kind of accountability I want,” he says. “I am not saying these things are new to the United States. It is like history has been pulled back and the people don’t care,” he says, adding an invective.

What about Barack Obama? Beatty turns to the accountability factor again for the first black president of America. “Barack Obama executed the position of the president of the United States. What is that job? There was police violence against black men. Where is the accountability here?” He then turns to an interview between Obama and a reporter at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington in September last year. “The President is standing in front of a photo of Martin Luther King. The specific question is about the police shooting a black man a few days before in Charlotte, about a serious violation of civil rights.”

“It was a museum that has documented the legacy of African Americans,” says Beatty, whose satirical novel is about a black man whose father is killed in similar police violence. “The President is black. The reporter is black,” says Beatty. “She wanted an answer. But the President did what politicians do. He equivocated. He said things like we go case by case. You can feel his state of frustration,” Beatty says, adding that Obama was the best person for the job. “We are going to miss him.”

What about Black Lives Matter now? “I don’t know,” he says. He then gathers his thoughts. “It is hard to maintain that energy,” he says about the movement for the rights of African-Americans. “One of the good things about America is that you are allowed to scream. It is hard to be heard though,” he adds. He then turns to Trump and the media. “Part of it is that Trump was not taken seriously by the media,” he explains. “The media didn’t also take his constituency seriously. That gave him a springboard. And the media are left with a bitter taste in the mouth.” Beatty recollects one word uttered by a friend after Trump’s election: kleptocracy. “That scared me,” he says.

Is he now writing something in the middle of this chaos? “I am thinking. I have some vague idea,” he says. “Times do affect the works that we produce.”

Faizal Khan is a freelancer