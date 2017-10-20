Amazon chief Jeff Bezos in daring act smashes champagne bottle 300-ft off ground; here is what he was up to

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is not really known for undertaking daring tasks, but has a habit of doing whatever he really wants! (Reuters)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is not really known for undertaking daring tasks, but has a habit of doing whatever he really wants! However, in his latest tweet, Bezos posted a video of himself on top of a wind turbine in Amazon Wind Farm Texas, Amazon’s largest wind farm till date, doing something different. According to Amazon, this one is its 18th solar and wind farm in the United States comprising of 100 wind turbines. Each turbine is over 300 feet tall and their wingspans are even longer than a Boeing 747 commercial jet. Amazon says there are 35 more of such farms to be established by them. In the video, Bezos smashes a bottle of champagne on the crown of one of the turbines. The video was posted on Thursday via Jeff Bezos’ official Twitter handle where he wrote, “Fun day christening Amazon’s latest wind farm. #RenewableEnergy”.

Bezos is known for his grand and impressing tasks that he performs every now and then. In a recent video in May posted on his official Instagram handle, Bezos talked about his new Blue Origin rocket factory. According to Mashable, in the video, the Amazon CEO was sitting calmly on a chair on the roof of his factory holding a sign which said, “ROCKET FACTORY COMING SOON.”

Watch the video:

According to Mashable, Amazon aims to provide clean energy power to over 3 lakh homes every year through the combined energy of its 50 renewable solar and wind projects in Ohio, Carolina, and Virginia. Out of Amazon’s numerous wind turbines, the one in Texas produces more wind energy than any other state.