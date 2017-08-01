Amazing 21-year-old Jaimie undergoes transgender surgery, documents journey to send a strong message

Jaimie Wilson, a 21-year-old musician from Florida, underwent a transgender surgery in 2015. (Photo: Instagram)

Jaimie Wilson, a 21-year-old musician from Florida, underwent a transgender surgery in 2015. With a lot of effort, Jaimie managed to come out as a transgender after eight years of a fight, reports Indiatimes. Despite the incredible transformation that he has gone through, he still faces a backlash from the LGBT community.

According to his posts on Instagram, Jaimie says that people did not believe him as he was way too “feminine” for 18 years of his life before this reform. People told him that he was “trying too hard to be like a cisgendered male.” Though, their negative comments did not hinder Jaimie’s confidence. On one of his posts on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “At first I was scared to come out as transgender because I didn’t give any ‘signs,’ as people say.”

Though the journey has not been really smooth for him, Jaimie has finally managed to sculpt a body for him that he has always wished for. He underwent two years of testosterone treatment and surgery. Post which, he also spent long hours working out at the gym. When he came out of the surgery, people failed to believe his reformation.

More than just presenting a great will in real life, even on his social media handles, he seems to shine out as a hero with over 300k fan following. In one his posts on Instagram, Jaimie wrote, “….you sure as hell don’t need ANYONE’S approval but your own.” Well, now, we are sure.