Amazing 21-year-old Jaimie undergoes transgender surgery, documents journey to send a strong message

Jaimie Wilson, a 21-year-old musician from Florida, underwent a transgender surgery in 2015. With a lot of effort, Jaimie managed to come out as a transgender after eight years of a fight, reports Indiatimes. Despite the incredible transformation that he has gone through, he still faces a backlash from the LGBT community.
According to his posts on Instagram, Jaimie says that people did not believe him as he was way too “feminine” for 18 years of his life before this reform. People told him that he was “trying too hard to be like a cisgendered male.” Though, their negative comments did not hinder Jaimie’s confidence. On one of his posts on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “At first I was scared to come out as transgender because I didn’t give any ‘signs,’ as people say.”
Though the journey has not been really smooth for him, Jaimie has finally managed to sculpt a body for him that he has always wished for. He underwent two years of testosterone treatment and surgery. Post which, he also spent long hours working out at the gym. When he came out of the surgery, people failed to believe his reformation.
I'm very thankful for the support you all have shown me with my music. I don't always talk about it, but music has been a journey of its own for me. I started writing and performing from the time I was little. Before my transition I had big opportunities happening for me with my music. I had a decision to make…Be myself and lose all my music opportunities, or keep living the life my family wanted of me and get to further my music career. I ultimately chose to be myself. Which did have its consequences. I lost my voice for months because of hormone replacement, I could not sing at all for what felt like forever. I felt like I was being punished for being myself. One day I picked up guitar and started to write again. That's when I realized music never failed me. Music never ran away when times got shitty or gave up on me, so why should I give up on it? I began to practice and finally found my voice. I never thought I would get another shot with my music, but so many amazing things are happening and I couldn't be more grateful. So I want this to be my way of sending out a message that if you're ever faced with the decision to be YOU or be someone that other people want you to be…always chose to be yourself. You may not realize it now, but the struggle is worth it and you will end up in places you never imagined. You all make my dreams come true and make this all possible so THANK YOU ????????
More than just presenting a great will in real life, even on his social media handles, he seems to shine out as a hero with over 300k fan following. In one his posts on Instagram, Jaimie wrote, “….you sure as hell don’t need ANYONE’S approval but your own.” Well, now, we are sure.