Alcohol may improve foreign language skills: Study

Trying to learn a new language? A little drink may help, say scientists who found that people's ability to speak a foreign language is improved after they have consumed a low dose of alcohol.

By: | London | Published: October 22, 2017 3:56 PM
alcohol, benefits of alcohol, how beneficial is alcohol, how to improve language skills Researchers from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, University of Liverpool and King's College London in the UK tested the effects of a low dose of alcohol on participants' self-rated and observer-rated ability to converse in Dutch. (PTI)
Trying to learn a new language? A little drink may help, say scientists who found that people’s ability to speak a foreign language is improved after they have consumed a low dose of alcohol. Researchers from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, University of Liverpool and King’s College London in the UK tested the effects of a low dose of alcohol on participants’ self-rated and observer-rated ability to converse in Dutch. Participants were 50 native German speakers who were studying at a Dutch University and had recently learned to speak, read and write in Dutch. The exact dose of alcohol varied depending on participants’ body weight. The chat was audio-recorded and participants’ foreign language skills were subsequently rated by two native Dutch speakers who did not know if the participant had consumed alcohol or not (observer-ratings). Participants also rated their own Dutch language skills during the conversation (self-ratings).

The study, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that participants who had consumed alcohol had significantly better observer-ratings for their Dutch language, specifically better pronunciation, compared to those who had not consumed alcohol.

However, alcohol had no effect on self-ratings of Dutch language skills, researchers said. “Our study shows that alcohol consumption may have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language in people who recently learned that language,” said Inge Kersbergen, from University of Liverpool.

“This provides some support for the lay belief that a low dose of alcohol can improve their ability to speak a second language,” Kersbergen said.

It is important to point out that participants in this study consumed a low dose of alcohol. Higher levels of alcohol consumption might not have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language, researchers said.

