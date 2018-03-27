Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, these biggies attended the function; see pics

Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta on Saturday. (IE)

Touted to be the biggest marriage in the recent years after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma (married in 2017), Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta. Bollywood celebrities on Monday came together to attend a grand party which was organised by the Ambanis for the soon to be a married couple. Akash is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He got engaged to Rusell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in Goa on Saturday.

To welcome the new member of the family, the Ambanis threw a grand party and the guest lists had the biggest names in the Bollywood industry which included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya and Katrina Kaif among others

(Varinder Chawla/IE)

King Khan and Karan Johar were seen posing with the newly-engaged couple Akash and Shloka while the daughter-in-law of Bachchan family, Aishwarya stepped down at the venue with her lovely daughter Aaradhya. Apart from these, Kiran Rao, Sagarika Ghatge along with husband Zaheer Khan, John Abraham and Rajkumar Hirani.

Akash and Shloka are expected to get married later this year, however, there is no official confirmation from the families of the two. Shloka is the daughter of Rusell Mehta who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

Both Shloka and Akash are alumni of the famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

While Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, Shloka is a Director with Rosy Blue Foundation and is a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes.