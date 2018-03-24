Akash Ambani proposes to Shloka Mehta, couple to get married later this year

Akash Ambani the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has proposed to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. (Facebook)

Akash Ambani the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has proposed to Shloka Mehta, the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds. The proposal reportedly took place at a ceremony on Saturday evening in Goa in the presence of Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben. The couple reportedly had a pre engagement photoshoot as well. Earlier, a report had suggested that the couple could get married later in 2018 but there was no official word from either family. However, a person close to the family had told PTI that the marriage will take place only in India.

The Ambani and Mehta family have reportedly known each other for a long time. Shloka is the youngest of the three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. She is also an alumni of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School just like Anant. Later, she went to study anthropology at Princeton University and masters in Law at The London School of Economics and Political Science. Shloka is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014.

Meanwhile, Akash is the eldest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s three children. He has a twin sister Isha and a younger brother Anant. Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group’s fast growing telecom venture.

