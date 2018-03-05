Airbnb goes hotel-hunting

Airbnb Plus and Beyond by Airbnb, which follows last year’s acquisition of Luxury Retreats.

With an aim to overhaul its business and become a full-service travel-booking company, Airbnb has added new housing categories. The start-up is expanding the number of hotels on its platform in a bid to appeal to everyone and launching a loyalty program later this year. Valued at $30 billion, Airbnb already has at least 15,000 hotel listings and is working towards making it easier for more hotels to list on its platform by expanding the type and quality of its listings, according to co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. The company is also introducing four new rental categories and hiring people to vet higher-end listings.

Embarking on a roadmap to reach more than one billion annual guests by 2028, the company had launched a new product called Trips in 2016 and

also announced a partnership with SiteMinder, a hotel distribution platform, earlier this month.

Now, the company is adding four new listings: vacation home, unique, B&B and boutiques (in addition to existing entire home, private room and shared space) apart from introducing new tiers:

It has also expanded its Superhost program to recognise its best guests with a new membership offering benefits across the entire trip. Superguest will launch initially to 10,000 guests as a trial before being rolled out to its wider guest community before the end of the year.

The San Francisco-based travel provider, which is contemplating its IPO in 2019, needs to assure its stakeholders of being a profitable company with new sources of revenue. The measures, which open it up for a larger consumer base, might just help it to earn the moolah and stay at the top of the game as competition in the market toughens up.

— Compiled by Ananya Saha