‘I drive a Volvo V40’, Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik

Upasana Taku

The job

I love my job as it is ever-evolving. Indian consumers are rapidly adopting digital payments across the country. The market is expanding, regulations are changing and the company is scaling up operations. Keeping up with developments often gets hectic. Many people in office say that I am never at my desk for more than half hour in a day.

The Weekdays

My weekdays generally start around 7:30 am. I try to spend quality time with my toddler and husband. We often go to a park for exercise. By 9 am, we are ready for breakfast. This is our family time. Either my husband or I have to tell an original story to keep our two year-old engaged with his breakfast.

Then I drop my kid to school and reach my office by 9:45 am. Each day is packed with internal reviews, planning sessions, key project updates, external partner meetings and interviewing candidates. Then there are calls to be made and problems to be solved which require one-on-one interactions with key team members. We brainstorm and decide on clear goals to be achieved within a time frame.

The Weekend

Weekends are action-packed with a lot of playing around with the kid, taking him out to see a farm or a museum or a bird sanctuary. On Sundays, we go out for a brunch, catch up with friends, watch a stand-up comedy or a play. Sometimes, I go out for a run or read a book. Then there is late-night online shopping for home supplies, groceries or paying bills. I catch up with my sleep if I have travelled during the week.

The Toys

I love my car. Until 2016, I drove a 2005 Honda Accord 3.0 with a v6 engine. Now I drive a Volvo V40.

The Logos

I have shoes from Aldo, Hush Puppies and Bata. For clothes, I prefer Fabindia, W, Levi’s and Vero Moda. I have some brand love for Patagonia, a brand I have discovered recently, and got some winter jackets and sportswear. I also like Fossil watches, especially its Adventure series.

— As told to Ananya Saha