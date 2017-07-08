A fight between panda and peacock in China that ends with Make Dinner, Not War Message; watch video

In the video, the panda chases the peacock around trees but the peacock flies up a tree. (You Tube)

Remember the Road Runner Show in Cartoon Network featuring Wile E Coyote and the Road Runner or the Kung Fu Panda 2? A video shot at the Chengdu Panda Research Base in China shows how a Panda got inspired from those animated films. In the video, the panda chases the peacock around trees but the peacock flies up a tree. After several attempts when the panda failed in its bid it angrily fall over backwards.

Making the mockery of the chase, the bird irritates the panda by unfurling its wings when the animal turns restless. The fight, however, ended in a unique way. When the panda becomes attracted to a bamboo stick and starts chewing on it. Soon the Peacock, who also finds something to peck at joins the panda. Leaving their fight aside, certain clips in the video also shows them enjoying each other’s company. While watching the video everyone wants the peacock to escape. The video also shows how skillfully the Peacock manages to fly away. A very strong message, in the end of the video can be generated, both Panda and peacock apparently tells the world — make dinner, not war– trough the video.

Watch the video here

