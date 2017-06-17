A father can be named as a son’s “first hero” and a daughter’s “first love”. (Reuters)

After listening to a Mother’s Day sermon at a church in 1909 a woman by the name of Sonora Smart Dodd came up with the idea of honouring and celebrating her father. It was then the concept of Father’s Day was Day was introduced to celebrate the fatherhood. It is an occasion of celebrating paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in the society. It is basically celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many parts of the world to honour to our father. A father can be named as a son’s “first hero” and a daughter’s “first love”. Every father scolds when their child breaks the rules, on the other hand, he is the only one who has faith in his child when they fail. A father is one who cares for a child’s physical and emotional needs and always puts the child’s wants and needs ahead of his own. Father is the most unnoticed and unsung person in society yet the most valuable. Father is the only one whom a child trusts blindly because from the period of a new a born baby to an adult, he is the one who catches you before you fall but instead picks you up and let you try again.

Here are 10 Father’s Day quotes on how to turn setbacks into success:

1. ” Any man can be a father but it takes any special person to be dad.”

2. “Sometimes the poorest man leaves his children the richest inheritance.”

3. “A little progress each day adds up to big results.”

4. “A Father is a banker provided by nature.”

5. “You know, fathers just have a way of putting everything together.”

6. “Some superheroes don’t have capes, they are called Dad.”

7. “I have had a hard life, but my hardships are nothing against the hardships that my father went through in order to get me to where I started.”

8. “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.”

9. “Turn a setback into a comeback.”