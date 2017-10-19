XLRI highest summer internship stipend hits Rs 5 lakh

XLRI batch of 2017-19 consisting of 364 students has achieved 100 per cent placement. (Image: XLRI website)

XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has completed its summer internship placement process (SIP) for 2017 in just two days, with top companies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Coca Cola and Microsoft, roping in the students and the highest stipend touching Rs 5 lakh, a statement said.

“The batch of 2017-19 consisting of 364 students has achieved 100 per cent placement with the median and average stipend increasing by over 20 per cent, with a highest stipend of Rs 5 lakh for two months,” the statement issued on Wednesday said.

The placement process saw participation of 90-plus companies offering roles across domains including consulting, finance, sales and marketing, operations, business development (BM), human resources (HR) and industrial relations (IR).

This year multiple new companies were added to the recruiters’ list, besides the traditional recruiters hired a large number of students as well.

The top recruiters this year include BCG, PWC, Coca-Cola and HCCB, Mondelez, HUL, ITC, P&G, TAS, RB, RPG, Microsoft, Uber, GSK CH, and ABG, among others.

In sector-wise split, FMCG stayed at the top with a 27 per cent share. The participation of technology firms like Uber saw an increase, with 20 per cent roles in business management being offered in technology sector.

Other sectors in the process were, BFSI (13 per cent), consulting (11 per cent), conglomerates (16 per cent) and a 13 per cent share split between media, pharma, auto and telecom.

“There was also a significant increase in operations roles, with firms like Reckitt Benckiser and Colgate-Palmolive opening their operations roles for students. The sales and marketing roles topped the charts with 25 per cent share in the recruitments, followed by finance with 20 per cent.

“The performance in finance sector this year has been exceptionally good with many regular recruiters opening up multiple roles. Many offers were made by Kotak Wealth Management, Mondelez Corp Fin, Avendus capital, GoldmanSachs, JPMC Markets. With 17 per cent operations and 17 per cent general management, and 11 per cent consulting roles, the diversity was clearly evident,” the statement added.