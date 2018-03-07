Women’s day: SpiceJet starts recruitment drive for women pilots

The recruitment programme is for two days, starting today and more than 175 applications have been received. (IE)

SpiceJet today said it is conducting a recruitment drive for women pilots as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. The no-frills carrier is looking to increase the strength of its women cockpit crew to one-third of the total number of pilots. Currently, it has around 800 pilots and out of them, about 140 are women pilots. In a release, the airline said the recruitment drive for women pilots is for its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 fleet.

The recruitment programme is for two days, starting today and more than 175 applications have been received. “SpiceJet’s young lady captains are one of the very few in the world flying to critical airfields like Kabul on a regular basis,” the airline’s director Shiwani Singh said. The airline would hire an ever increasing number of lady pilots in the coming years, she added.

Among others, women pilots are offered special contracts allowing them to fly at their own convenience, the release said. On the occasion of International Women’s Day tomorrow, SpiceJet would operate three special flights with all women cockpit and cabin crew.