Women hiring proportion grows across industries in India: report

With organisations vying for gender parity, many countries have made considerable progress, understanding that talent is a critical factor for growth, according to a report. These countries are poised for further success, according LinkedIn – WEF (World Economic Forum) Gender Gap report. It also revealed that gender gaps at the industry level particularly highlights that even though qualified women are coming out of the education system, many industries are failing to hire, retain and promote them. The Global Gender Gap Report was compiled online in 144 countries, including in India, covering 12 industries. In India, it said, the average hiring of women has increased by 6 per cent across the 12 industries surveyed. Further, it said, sectors like energy and mining, manufacturing and real estate show the highest change in the percentage of the female hiring rate in the last 10 years.

Globally, software and IT services, manufacturing and healthcare industries have shown the highest increases, while the energy and mining sector ranked among the lowest, it added. Surprisingly, it said, the education industry in India, which initially had the third highest percentage of women hired showed slow growth over the years and dropped in the rank to become the sixth highest.

Globally, industries that witnessed a high change in hiring of women have also seen an increase in their talent pool, it said. Non-profit and education industries have peaked in their women talent pools and other industries continue to grow, it revealed. Among the industries surveyed globally, large gaps were found in the availability of women talent for entry-level positions and the demand for hiring in industries, like manufacturing, and energy and mining, the talent pool of women graduates was found to be much larger than the demand for hires, it said.

On the other hand, in non-profit and media and communications industries the demand for women hires surpassed the supply, it added. The report also revealed that while women worldwide are making progress closing gaps in critical areas such as health and education, significant gender gaps persist in the workforce and in politics. Given current rates of change, the Global Gender Gap Report estimates it will take 217 years to close the economic gender gap.