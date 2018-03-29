Whopping 7 lakh jobs may come up in Delhi-NCR

As per its analysis, the sales domain is expected to create at least 1.75 lakh jobs in Delhi-NCR and 25 lakh in India over the said period, without any reforms.

Sales domain has the potential to create around 7 lakh jobs in Delhi-NCR and one crore across the country over the next three years on the back of a string of reforms initiated by the government, says staffing firm TeamLease Services. “While manufacturing accounted for the bulk of jobs created in some of the developed countries, India’s transition from farm-to-non-farm jobs will be spearheaded by the sales domain,” TeamLease said.

As per its analysis, the sales domain is expected to create at least 1.75 lakh jobs in Delhi-NCR and 25 lakh in India over the said period, without any reforms. The reforms that will spur job creation include consolidation of 44 central labour laws into 4 labour codes, Unique Enterprise Number, employee salary choice, PPC compliance portal, Factories Amendment Bill 2016 and Small Factories Act.

Other reforms are amendments in contract Labour and Regulation Act 1970, in Industrial Disputes Act 1947, in Trade Union Act 1926, and the adoption of Model Shops and Establishment Act. The analysis also states that in 2018-19, Delhi will see 17 per cent growth in the hiring outlook and that 32 per cent of job seekers consider the city to be the best place to start their careers.

“The city (Delhi) is going through an exciting phase with most of the sectors experiencing growth prospectus. The fact the employers here pay at least 30 per cent premium over other cities to sales professionals makes it a favoured choice for job seekers,” said Mayur Saraswat, Head of North Business, TeamLease Services.

“The ability of companies to take advantage of this opportunity will depend on their capability to sell more, sell better and sell faster which in turn will stimulate the demand and make sales the inevitable and most potent profile,” he added. Delhi employs 3,43,000 sales professionals across sectors, which amounts to 33 per cent of the overall 15 lakh sales profiles in the country, according to the analysis.

“But with a combination of macro-economic, strategic and technological factors like GST, FDI, digitisation and artificial intelligence, the profile will witness a significant growth,” TeamLease said. With an increasing retail store space of 5 million square feet, Delhi’s retail sector will be the biggest driver of demand for sales talent, it added.