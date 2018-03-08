What Punjab is doing to provide platform for job seekers to find employment opportunities

Singh explained the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the poll promise of a job for every household. (PTI)

The Punjab government today said it is exploring the possibility of collaboration with job portal Naukri.com to provide a platform for job seekers to find employment opportunities. This was disclosed here by an official spokesperson in a release after a meeting between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Naukri.com promoter Hitesh Oberoi on the sidelines of TiECon 2018. The spokesperson said the government was also looking at tie-ups with other such job portals to facilitate the fulfilment of its manifesto promise of ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ by creating employment generation avenues for unemployed youth.

With a data base of 54 million jobs, and 70,000 companies on board, Naukri.com could be an ideal platform for Punjab’s unemployed youth to find suitable jobs, Oberoi told the chief minister. Singh explained the steps being taken by his government to fulfil the poll promise of a job for every household. These included job fairs being organised by the government across the state to connect job seekers with prospective employers, he added.