West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy announced for 7229 constables, sub-inspector posts at policewb.gov.in; complete details here

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: The West Bengal Police has announced recruitment drive for as many as 7229 posts on the official website, policewb.gov.in. Applications have been invited for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website on or before April 30 for constable posts and May 5 for sub inspector/lady sub-inspector posts. The candidates will be required to appear for a written examination, go through physical measurement and then face the interview for their final selection. More details are as follows:

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Name of the organisation: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board

Total vacancies: 7229

Designations:

Constables: 5702

Sub-Inspectors: 1527

Constables

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

• The candidates must have cleared the Madhyamaik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent qualification.

Age limit:

• The age limit of the candidates must not be less than 18 years and should not cross 27 years of age as on January 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

• The selected candidates will be in the pay band of Rs Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 with a grade pay of Rs 2,600.

Selection procedure:

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of:

• Written examination (It will be of two parts preliminary and mains)

• Physical measurement

• Interview (This will carry 15 marks)

Exam pattern:

PAPER 1 – Preliminary Written Test: 100 marks

• General Awareness and General Knowledge: 50 marks

• Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik): 30 marks

• Reasoning: 20 marks

PAPER 2 – Main Written Examination

• General Awareness and General Knowledge: 25 marks

• English: 25 marks

• Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik Standard): 20 marks

• Reasoning and Logical Analysis: 15 marks

Note:

• There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

• ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

• The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will fix the qualifying marks in the Final Written Examination to appear for the next stage.

Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub Inspector

Eligibility criteria

Education qualification:

• The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Age limit:

• The applicant must not be less than 20 (Twenty) years old and must not be more than 27 (Twenty Seven) years old as on 01.01.2018.

Selection procedure:

• The candidates will be selected on the basis of:

• Preliminary written examination

• Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test

• Main Written Examination

• Personality Test

Exam Pattern:

Preliminary Examination: 200 marks

• General Studies

• Logical and Analytical reasoning

• Arithmetic

Mains Paper: 200 marks

• Paper-I :- General Studies and Arithmetic for 100 marks ( 50 marks for General Studies, and 25 marks for Logical & Analytical reasoning and 25 marks for Arithmetic) of 2 (two) hours duration

• Paper-II :- English of 50 marks of 1 (one) hour duration

• Paper-III :- Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali of 50 marks of 1 (one) hour duration.

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on the official website, policewb.gov.in

Step 2) Click on Recruitment tab on the webpage

Step 3) Click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police – 2018’ or ‘Recruitment to the Post of Constables in

West Bengal Police – 2018’, which ever you want to apply for

Step 4) Applicants can submit the application through both, online and offline format

Step 5) Select the mode of application

Step 6) Follow the relevant steps mentioned

Step 7) Pay the application fees

Step 8) Submit the information

Step 9) Take the print out of the submitted form for future reference

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Application fee

• The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 170

• For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the candiadtes have to pay an application fee of Rs 20

West Bengal Police recruitment 2018: Important dates

Constable

• Last date for the submission of online application: April 30

• Last date for the submission of application fee: May 4

Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector

• Last date for the submission of online application: May 5

• Last date for the submission of application fee: May 10