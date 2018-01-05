WB Police recruitment 2018: Apply now for 2550 lady constables posts at policewb.gov.in, check last date other details here

WB Police recruitment 2018: GOOD news for women job aspirants who want to join the police force, as West Bengal Police has released a notification stating that it will hire 2550 lady constables at policewb.gov.in. (Website)

WB Police recruitment 2018: GOOD news for women job aspirants who want to join the police force, as West Bengal Police has released a notification stating that it will hire 2550 lady constables at policewb.gov.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must grab this opportunity. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is February 1, 2018. Shortlisted candidates applying under NVF, Home Guards and Civic Volunteers category shall produce enrolment certificate issued by the competent authority at the time of scrutiny before the interview. Candidature of such candidates failing to produce the same will be summarily rejected, as per the official notification.

WB Police recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the post:-

1. Name of the post: Constable

Number of posts: 2550

Eligibility: Must be a Citizen of India.

Age limit: The applicant must not be less than 18 (eighteen) years old and must not be more than 27 (twenty-seven) years old as on 01/01/2018. The Upper-age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST candidates of West Bengal only by 05 (five) years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by 03 (three) years. The upper age limit is also relaxable for the NVF and Home Guards Personnel serving in West Bengal Police only as per existing Government Rules. However, age relaxation is not available to Civic Volunteers.

Educational Qualification:- The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language :-(i) The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali Language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. (ii) For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong District, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

Preliminary Written Test (Marks –100): Applicants provisionally considered eligible will have to appear in an MCQ based preliminary written test which is qualifying in nature. There would be 100 objective type questions having multiple choice (four choices) of answers carrying equal marks each.The duration of this tests will be 1(one) hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali). Questions of the Preliminary Written Test shall be from the following subjects:-

i.General Awareness and General Knowledge:50 Marks

ii.Elementary Mathematics: 30 Marks

iii.Reasoning: 20 Marks

There will also be a physical test and final written examination before the final appointment is made.

Here is how to apply:-

Applicants will be able to submit application using the website — policewb.gov.in by filling up their information including scanned photograph and signature. Applicants are advised to follow the procedure properly for applying through online mode. Payment of Application Fees and/or Processing Fees can be made online through payment gateway by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking of any Bank. Fees can be paid through different e-wallets also. An amount of Rs. 5 (Rupees five) only will be charged by the agency concerned as “Service Charge” for availing Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Net-Banking/e-wallet facility.