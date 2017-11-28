WAPCOS recruitment 2017: Mini Ratna announces vacancies for Engineers, Arts, Commerce graduates at wapcos.gov.in; check last date and other details

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: WAPCOS limited, a mini ratna of the Government of India, has announced vacancies for the posts of engineer for its ongoing projects at Haldia on wapcos.gov.in. (Website)

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: WAPCOS limited, a mini ratna of the Government of India, has announced vacancies for the posts of engineer for its ongoing projects at Haldia on wapcos.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply sending their CVs or resume in prescribed proforma along with photocopies of documents in support of Date of birth, Qualification, Experience, and Proof of category etc. in case of candidate belonging with the reserved category, as per the official notification. WAPCOS limited has said that the number of posts may vary as per requirement of projects. The last date of accepting the application form is December 6, 2017.

The candidates must send their resumes to Project Manager WAPCOS Limited Swastik Gulmohar Path, Opposite Law College Road, Near SNDT College, Rear Gate, Erandawane, Pune-411004, Maharashtra.

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Name of the post: Civil Engineer (Civil)

Number of posts: 04

Age limit: 35 years

Educational qualification: B. E./B. Tech. in Civil Engineering with minimum 2 years experience in the field of dredging/marine.

2. Name of the post: Engineer (CSE)

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 35 years

Educational qualification: B. E./B. Tech. in Computer Science Engineering with minimum 2 years experience in the relevant

field.

3.Name of the post: GIS Expert (Remote Sensing & GIS Specialist)

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 35 years

Educational qualification: M.A. in Geography (Remote Sensing & GIS) with minimum 2 years experience in the relevant field.

4. Name of the post: Account Assistant

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Educational qualification: B Com

5. Name of the post: Office Assistant

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline

6. Name of the post: Computer Operator

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Educational qualification: Graduation with computer knowledge.

7. Name of the post: Field Assistant

Number of post: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline.

8.Name of the post: Messenger

Number of posts: 02

Age limit: 30 years

Educational qualification: Matriculation passed

9. Name of the post: Cook

Number of posts: 02

Age limit: 30 years

Experience: Working knowledge

10. Name of the post: Night Watchman

Number of posts: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Experience: Working knowledge

11. Name of the post: Sweeper

Number of posts: 01

Age limit: 30 years

Experience: 30 years Working knowledge

WAPCOS recruitment 2017: Here is the application form:-



“The candidates engaged to the post are liable to be posted anywhere in India or abroad as per exigencies of works of the company. Applicant should have valid Indian Passport and will be required at the time of joining,” the company said. In case of any difficulty faced candidates may contract 020-25444796. Before submission of application, the candidate must ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other norms mentioned in the advertisement.