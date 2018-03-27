Want to work with Google? Tech giant is hiring – Check details

It will be a full-time job-based in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Search engine giant Google has decided to hire a manager who will look after Content Partnerships (YouTube). Those candidates who have business development experience in the field digital content/media may apply for the said post. It will be a full-time job-based in Mumbai. Candidates having the degree in BA/BS with at least six years of experience in digital content/media.He must also be fluent in English, Hindi in both verbally and in writing.

The selected candidate, as a manager of Content Partnerships for YouTube Entertainment vertical, will work cross-functionally with colleagues from multiple disciplines to see that Youtube users enjoy the best experience as much as possible. The person will also have to manage day-to-day operations and partner relationships, fielding and prioritising requests, troubleshooting partner systems around content management, reporting and Content ID, and also create periodic reports on partner performance.

Job description:-

1) The person will have to develop bonds with key partners

2) The candidate will also require to manage partnership activities on daily basis with a focus on performance growth, and also advocate on behalf of partners internally.

3) The will also be required to identify regional content consumption. He will have to prioritise the acquisition and onboarding of new content partners.

4) The person will have to define, model, execute against, and work on key distribution performance metrics and suggest channel improvements to partners.

5) The selected candidate will have to work along with Sales, Product Management, Marketing, Finance, Legal and Engineering.

In eight years, YouTube has moved on to become a video community which is used about over 1 billion users across the globe to information and share their videos. The video and YouTube team helps young filmmakers and musicians not only to build careers but also to create products like YouTube Live and runs projects like Life in a Day and the YouTube Space Lab, the Google said in its advertisement.