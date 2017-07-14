Vulnerable at the workplace: Indian millennials lack emotional intelligence, stress management, says survey

The research was conducted over approximately 1,700 responses from people in age groups of between 18-34 years across various industries in India. (Image: Reuters)

Today we are living in a world where the social media runs in the blood of the people across all sections of society and the millennials are trying hard to make a difference with their out of the box thinking to ensure they are successful at work. But this viewpoint was shattered by a recently conducted survey showed that Indian millennials lack critical skills. Ahead of the World Youth Skills Day on July 15, an online learning companion for millennials and graduating students, HBR Ascend carried out a survey. The research was conducted over approximately 1,700 responses from people in age groups of between 18-34 years across various industries in India. Shocking results were found by the survey. It revealed that 40.33 per cent of respondents said that their biggest barrier to performing more effectively at the workplace is ‘excessive workload’, while 39.17 per cent cited ‘office politics’ as a barrier.

Here are the points, according to the finding of the survey that proves that millennials lack critical skills when its comes to dealing with vulnerabilities at the workplace. In summary, survey says millennials lack when it comes to emotional intelligence, stress management, persuasion and analytical thinking. The research proved that:

i. To cope with a difficult work environment, it is essential for individuals involved to develop resilience, but only 13 per cent of respondents felt that emotional intelligence was an area of strength for them.

ii. The survey also indicated that a meager 4.5 per cent of respondents agreed that they had the persuasion skills needed to be successful at the workplace.

iii. The research proved that only 8.5 per cent respondents felt that analytical thinking is an area of strength for them.

While talking about the results of the survey, Country Manager (India), Harvard Business Publishing, Vivek Chachra said, “The aim of the survey was to gain a better understanding of how millennials view the workplace and what factors companies must consider while onboarding a millennial workforce. Burnout is a pressing concern for people of this segment. While the top two challenges remain constant across age groups, the more tenured group (aged between 25-34) felt that excessive workload is their top barrier (42.92 per cent respondents), while the younger millennials (18-24 years) identified office politics (42.39 per cent respondents) as the main pain point.”