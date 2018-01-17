Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: Job notification out for management trainees at vizagsteel.com, here is how to apply

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), India’s first shore-based integrated Steel Plant built with state-of-the-art technology, is a prime producer of long steel products in the country.

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), India’s first shore-based integrated Steel Plant built with state-of-the-art technology, is a prime producer of long steel products in the country. This year the plant has released a notification stating that it will hire 72 management trainees at vizagsteel.com/index.asp. Candidates who have a degree in electrical, mechanical and metallurgy can now apply for the posts. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is February 14, 2018. “Candidates have to produce the Provisional Certificate and Mark Sheets in original as proof of having passed the qualifying degree with specified percentage of marks during Interview. No other documents will be accepted in this regard. Candidates failing to produce the Provisional Certificate and Marks Sheets in original at the time of interview shall not be considered, ” the job notification stated.

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Mechanical -38 Posts

Educational Qualification: Mechanical & Automation/ Mechatronics/ Industrial & Production Engineering/ Industrial Engineering/ Mechanical Production & Tool Engineering/ Production Technology Manufacturing Engineering/Manufacturing process & Automation/ Production Engineering/ Power Engineering.

2. Electrical -19 Posts

Educational Qualification: Electrical & Electronics Engineering/Electrical, Instrumentation & Control /Power Systems & High Voltage Engineering/ Electrical Machine/ Electronics & Power/ Power Electronics/Power Plant Engineering/Energy Engineering.

3. Metallurgy -15 Posts

Educational Qualification: Full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Metallurgy discipline

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: Age limit:-

Born not earlier than 01-11-1990 (i.e. upper age limit is 27 years as of 01-11-2017) Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (non-creamy layer) and 10 years for PWD candidates. Those domiciled in the state of Jammu & Kashmir from 1/1/80 to 31/12/89 will be allowed 5 years relaxation in upper age limit.

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: Selection process:-

The selection process will consist of the following:- Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2018: The eligible candidates desirous to apply for the post of MT(Tech) in RINL are required to appear for GATE-2018 in the relevant discipline.

Candidates have to essentially qualify the GATE-2018 examination. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in GATE-2018will be intimated to appear for Personal Interview.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500/- (Plus GST@18%), however for reserved categories, the fee is Rs 100/-(Plus GST@18%) for SC/ST/PwD candidate. The Fee shall be remitted to “RINL-VSP Recruitment Account No. 30589461220” through the payment gateway. To avoid last minute rush, candidates are advised to apply well in advance.

Vizag Steel recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online only through RINL website vizagsteel.com under the link “Careers”. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.