Vijay Bhatkar, architect of India’s first super computer, named new Nalanda University Vice Chancellor

Noted scientist Vijay Bhatkar, known for his work in developing India’s first super computer – Param, has been named as the new vice-chancellor of Nalanda University. Bhatkar, who will succeed George Yeo as third chancellor of the university, is a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, India’s fourth and third civilian honours respectively. Bhatkar will succeed George Yeo as the third Chancellor of the varsity and will hold the position for three years term effective January 25, 2017. The Computer scientist is an Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi alumni, and the founder executive director of India’s national initiative in supercomputing – C-DAC.

Bhatkar has has been a Member of Scientific Advisory Committee to Cabinet of Govt of India, Governing Council Member of CSIR, India and eGovernace Committee Chairman of Governments of Maharashtra and Goa. Bhatkar currently serves as the chief of Vigyan Bharati, a science body of Rashtriya Sawayam Sewak Sangh. In his other affliations, Bhatkar is Chancellor of India International Multiversity, Chairman of ETH Research Lab, Chief Mentor of I2IT, and National President of Vijnan Bharati.

Bhatkar’s appointment comes after a suprize resignation of Yeo put-on his papers citing a a “lack of autonomy” and “surprise” top administrative reshuffle in the Nalanda University. President Pranab Mukherjee, on November last year had dissvolved NU’s founding governing body comprising Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (also the Founder Chancellor), and revoked extension of Founder Vice Chancellor Gopa Sabharwal’s term.