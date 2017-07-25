Uttar Pradesh Police question paper leak: Exam cancelled for the post of Sub-Inspectors, probe ordered

The police force initially cancelled two exams which were to be held on July 25 and July 26 but later cancelled the whole recruitment process. (IE)

In what can be seen as a major embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh Police, the force had to cancel its recruitment procedure for the induction of 3,307 Sub-Inspectors after reports that the question paper was leaked surfaced. Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh said ”The recruitment process for Sub-inspectors which had begun on July 17 and was expected to get over on July 31 has been cancelled”. The Uttar Pradesh police chief said that a task force will be set up to probe the leak, Singh said ”A Special Task Force (STF) has been established to probe the leak,” news wire service IANS reported.

The police force initially cancelled two exams which were to be held on July 25 and July 26 but later cancelled the whole recruitment process. This was the first instance of an online exam which was to be held in 22 districts of the state. The recruitment process has been put on hold till the STF completes its investigation in the case. Anand Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) told IANS that the company which was conducting the examination will file a FIR. Kumar added that as per the preliminary inquiry, the system was hacked at the level of the company.

The exam was to be held for the post of 3,307 Sub-Inspectors. Of these 2,707 posts were open for men and 600 vacancies were reserved for women in departments such as the civil police, fire department and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). The notification for the vacancies had been floated in 2006 and over 6.3 lakh applications were received for these 3,307 seats. Tata Consultancy Services, which had been named as the technical service provider for the exam has stated that it is not linked to the exam, according to an IANS report.