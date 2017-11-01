UrbanClap to help boost employment for urban poor

The ministry also signed an MoU for five years with and UrbanClap to bring together demand for domestic services in 16 cities. (Image: Reuters)

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has roped in private online service aggregator UrbanClap to ensure employment opportunities with minimum assured monthly wages for urban poor skilled under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission, an official release said. The ministry also signed an MoU for five years with and UrbanClap to bring together demand for domestic services in 16 cities. UrbanClap assures a minimum monthly earning of Rs 15,000 for plumbers, electricians and carpenters and Rs 25,000 for appliance repair technicians and beauty and spa therapists.