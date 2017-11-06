UPTET Final answer keys 2017 released at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, all you need to know

The examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 another for those of class 6 and 8.

The final answer keys of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) examination 2017 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted on October 15 in two shifts can visit the official website to check the answer keys. The examination was conducted in two parts – one for teachers of classes 1 to 5 another for those of class 6 and 8. UPTET 2017 examination comprised of objective type questions. While the application process for the exam had begun on August 25 and it closed on September 8, 2017. Contractual teachers employed in Uttar Pradesh also were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the post of teachers in primary schools. The result of the exam will be released two months after the examinations are held.

Here are the steps to download UPTET result 2017 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website– upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on PRI or UPRI depending on which one you appeared for.

Step 3: A pdf file will open where the candidates can check the answer.

Step 4: Take a print out and save it for your future reference.

Candidates may raise objections (if any) regarding the answer keys till October 23, 2017, 6 pm. Candidates can send an email to uptethelpline@gmail.com for any problem. This year a total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 out of which only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit, added the report. Of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.

