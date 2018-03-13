UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, salary up to Rs 1,12,400 – How to apply at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: The notification released by the organisation have openings for 652 regional youth development officer posts.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs have been listed by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) today. As many as 652 jobs are up for grabs. The notification released by the organisation have openings for 652 regional youth development officer posts. As of today, March 13, the online registration process has begun. The fees for the same can be deposited starting from March 15. In order to get a broader picture, interested candidates shall head towards the official website of UPSSSC: upsssc.gov.in. Among the 652 posts offered by the commission only 42 jobs are up for grabs for the post of physical education instructor position.

Here’s what things get interesting. The pay scale for the regional youth development officer is Rs 29200-112400. If you get selected for the post of gym instructor then your pay scale rises, then it is from Rs 35400-112400.

IMPORTANT

Eligibility Criteria Set By UPSSSC: All the interested candidates should have a graduation degree from a known recognised university. As for the post of Physical Education Instructor, you are expected to have a D.PEd/ B.PEd in physical education.

Now, if you made the cut are are eligible for the post then you should keep in mind about the application fees. For general and OBC category interested candidates you will need to shell out Rs 125. Meanwhile, if you are from SC/ ST category then you will need to pay Rs 65. For the candidates belonging to the physically challenged category, you will need to pay the application fee of Rs 25.

Age Limit: Candidates who are interested in the jobs available should be between the age of 21 years to 40 years. However, you are from the reserved category, then there is a five years of age relaxation.

How to apply for UPSSSC Recruitment 2018

* Open your browser, and type upsssc.gov.in – the official website to apply for the job.

* When you are on the homepage, you will need to click the notification section.

* Interested candidates are requested to read the complete notification.

* After reading the notification you need to click on apply.

* Once you click on apply, you will need to fill details such as name, education profile and more.

* After filling the required details you will need to click submit.

* Now, you will need to submit the application fees

* MOST IMPORTANT: Make sure to take a print out of your registration slip.