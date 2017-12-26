UPSC result 2017: Commission announces Combined Medical Services Examination results at upsc.gov.in, here is how to check results

UPSC result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017 at upsc.gov.in. (Website)

UPSC result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017. This year a total of 637 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The recommended candidates will now be appointed the serve the offices of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and others. The UPSC has kept 160 candidates in consolidated reserve list, in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017.

UPSC result 2017: Here are details of the candidates recommended under various categories:-

General category: 316 candidates

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 270 candidates

Scheduled Castes (SC): 36 candidates

Scheduled Tribes (ST) 15 candidates

This year, Srimanta Sundar Padhi has topped the examination. The commission has announced 717 posts wherein the appointments will be made. “Appointments to the various services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to various services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them, ” the official notification stated.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification relating to this Examination on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the website of the Commission — upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet is expected to be available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of result, the commission said.

UPSC result 2017: Here is how to check Combined Medical Services Examination results

1. Go to upsc.gov.in

2. Under “What’s New” section click on — COMBINED MEDICAL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2017

3. On the new page click on the link to download the pdf file.

4. Open the pdf file and check your results.

5. Save and take the print out for future reference.

Here is the official notification:

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be canceled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard, ” as per UPSC notification.