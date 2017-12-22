UPSC releases list of shortlisted candidates, interview schedule for 153 posts in Ministry of Defence; check details here

Candidates who had applied for the mentioned posts can check out the interview schedule that has been released alongside the names of the shortlisted candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for an interview for selection to 153 posts of Junior Works Manager (Mechanical) in Ordnance Factory Board, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the mentioned posts can check out the interview schedule that has been released alongside the named of the shortlisted candidates. According to the notice released by the commission, “With reference to your application for the above-mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview as per the schedule the given below at 09.00 A.M (Reporting time for Forenoon Session) and 12.00 Noon (Reporting time for Afternoon Session) in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069.”

It further states, “You are requested to bring all the original documents (along with their”attested photocopies) regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community/PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc. while appearing for the interview.” The notice adds that the candidates “are also requested to submit Attestation Form alongwith photograph and fill TA Bill Form (if outstation candidates). In this regard please read carefully and follow the procedures, terms & conditions governing the Interview as indicated in the Commissions website.”

Note: The candidate called for interview conditionally should ensure to produce the originals of the deficient documents (for which they have been called conditionally) at the time of interview. If they fail to produce the required documents at the time of interview, they will not be interviewed and their candidature may be cancelled.

List of original documents to be submitted on the day of Interview:

(i) Matriculation/10th Standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth

(ii) Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology or equivalent

(iii) Certificate(s) in the “prescribed proforma” from the Head(s) of Organization(s) /Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year) indicating the basic pay and consolidated pay, nature of duties performed/experience obtained in the post(s) with duration(s).

(iv) Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma

(v) A declaration in the “prescribed proforma”

(vi) Physically Handicapped (PH) certificate

(vii) Candidate claiming change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce etc. must submit the needed documents

viii) Certificate in respect of Age relaxation