UPSC recruitment 2018: Exam notification for CISF AC LDCE released, check details here

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: A details notification of vacancy for Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been released today by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) at upsc.gov.in. The Limited Departmental Competitive Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in 2018. Candidates who aspire to work in the Security Force can apply for the exam, the dates of which shall be fixed by the commission later. According to the notification- ‘The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination will be specified in the Notice issued by the Commission. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government.’

UPSC recruitment 2018: Here are the important exam dates-

Application process begins: December 6

Last date to apply online: December 29 (till 6 pm)

Last date for receiving printed copy (hard copy) of online application form: January 5, 2018

Admit cards release: Two weeks before the exam

Exam date: March 4

UPSC recruitment 2018: Check out the eligibility criteria for CISF AC LDCE 2018 here-

The candidates should have completed 04 years of regular service as on 01st January, 2018 in the rank of Sub. Inspector (GD) / Inspector (GD) including the period of basic training and should have a clean record of service till the issue of offer of appointment.

Candidates must not have attained the age of 35 years on the 01st August 2018 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 02nd August 1983. However, the upper age limit

prescribed above shall be relaxable up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Schedule Tribe. The Educational Qualification for appearing in the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination will be a Graduation from a recognized University.

Candidates must meet the prescribed Physical and Medical standards for admission to the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination for selection of Assistant Commandant (Executive) in CISF, 2018

UPSC recruitment 2018: Admit Card-

Admit Card of the admitted candidates to this examination will be uploaded to the UPSC website one week before the date of examination and can be downloaded by the eligible candidates. No paper e-Admit Card will be issued by the Commission. Candidates shall not be admitted to the examination unless he/she holds a downloaded e-Admit Card.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Process of selection-

Candidates will have to pass a written test, followed by a physical and medical standard test as well as a personality test.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)-

Candidates who meet the prescribed Physical Standards will be put through Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as indicated below :

(a) 100 Meters race: In 16 seconds (for males), In 18 Seconds (for females)

(b) 800 Meters race: In 3 minutes 45 Seconds (for males), In 4 minutes 45 Seconds (for females)

(c) Long Jump 3.5 Meters (for males), 3.0 Meters (for females)

(d) Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.): 4.50 Meters (males)

UPSC recruitment 2018: Further Selection Process-

A Medical Standards Tests will be conducted only in respect of candidates who are declared qualified in the Physical Efficiency Tests. Candidates will either be declared “FIT” or “UNFIT” in the Medical Standard Tests. Those candidates who are declared ‘UNFIT’ in the Medical Standard Tests will be allowed to appear before the Review Medical Board on their appeals by the Appellate Authority.

Candidates, who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for the Interview/Personality Test to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates, who are declared medically unfit but allowed to appear before the “Review Medical Board” on their appeal by the Appellate Authority will be called for Interview/Personality Tests provisionally. The Interview/Personality Test will carry 200 marks.