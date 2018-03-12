UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission issues notification, candidates can apply at www.upsc.gov.in

Interested candidates may apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before March 29. (Indian Express)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced notification for the post of Legal Officer and others. Interested candidates may apply for the post through the prescribed format at http://www.upsc.gov.in . on or before March 29.

Following are the vacancy details by UPSC

Translator (Dari/Persian): 01 Post

Translator (Burmese): 01 Post

Legal Officer (Grade-II): 05 Posts

Public Prosecutor: 04 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): 01 Post

Stores Officer: 04 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Translator (Dari/Persian): Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language in Dari/Persian with English as a compulsory or elective subject from any recognised University. OR have bachelor’s degree with English as an elective or compulsory subject from any recognised University and (b) Diploma in foreign language concerned (Dari/Persian) with translation standard from a University or Institute that is recognised by the government.

Translator (Burmese): Those interested to apply should have bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (Burmese) with English as an elective or compulsory subject during graduation from any recognised University. OR have the bachelors degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from any recognized University, and (b) Diploma in foreign language concerned (Burmese) with translation standard from a University or Institute recognised by the Union Government.

Legal Officer (Grade-II): The person must have master’s degree in Law having specialisation in International Law and/or International Relations or International Organizations from any recognised University.

Public Prosecutor: Candidates must have the degree in Law of a recognized University.

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): He or she must have the degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from any recognised University or Institute, or Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from any recognised University or Institute in the country.

Stores Officer: The person must have the degree in Engineering from any recognised University or Institute. OR has a degree in Science having two years experience in Materials Management(procurement, maintenance of scientific and technical stores and equipment and inventory control).

Age

For those applying for posts of the translator (Burmese), Public Prosecutor, senior lecturer (textile processing), maximum age required is 35 years.

For Translator (Dari/Persian), Legal Officer (Grade-II). maximum age need is 40 years.

For store officer, the maximum age of 30 years is needed.