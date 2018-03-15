UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission invites application for various posts, apply online at upsc.gov.in

UPSC job 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for Legal Officer, Public Prosecutor and others on its official website upsc.gov.in. (Website)

UPSC job 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for Legal Officer, Public Prosecutor and others on its official website upsc.gov.in. The applications have been invited for 16 posts for all interested and eligible candidates who can fill the online form latest by March 29, 2018. Applicants are advised to apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before the last day. Details regarding the posts are mentioned below:

Name and number of vanancies: 16

Legal Officer (Grade-II): 05 Posts

Public Prosecutor: 04 Posts

Stores Officer: 04 Posts

Translator (Burmese): 01 Post

Translator (Dari/Persian): 01 Post

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Legal Officer (Grade-II)

• Master’s degree in Law with specialization in the field of International Law and/or International Relations or International Organizations from a recognized University.

• Experience: Five years’ experience

Public Prosecutor

• Degree in Law of a recognized University.

Stores Officer

• Degree in Engineering from a recognised University or Institute. OR,

• Degree in Science with two years experience in Materials Management(procurement, maintenance of scientific and technical stores and equipments and inventory control).

Translator (Burmese)

• Bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (BURMESE) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognized University. OR,

• Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized University; AND,

• Diploma in foreign language concerned (BURMESE) with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognized by Government of India.

Translator (Dari/Persian)

• Bachelor’s degree in the Foreign Language concerned (Dari/Persian) with English as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level from a recognized University. OR,

• Bachelor’s degree with English as a compulsory or elective subject from a recognized University; AND,

• Diploma in foreign language concerned (Dari/Persian) with interpretership or translation standard from a University or Institute recognized by Government of India.

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing)

• Degree in Textile Processing OR,

• Textile Chemistry OR,

• Bachelor of Engineering OR,

• Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing OR,

• Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; OR,

• Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry OR,

• Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute

Age Limit

• Translator (Burmese): 35 years

• Public Prosecutor: 35 years

• Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing): 35 years

• Translator (Dari/Persian): 40 years

• Legal Officer (Grade-II): 40 years

• Stores Officer: 30 years

UPSC job 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says, ‘Recruitment’ on the webpage

Step 3) Click in the add, ‘Advertisement No. 05 – 2018’

Step 4) Read all the instruction carefully

Step 5) Fill the application form

Step 6) Upload all the documents required

Step 7) Submit the form