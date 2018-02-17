UPSC Recruitment 2018: Results of IES announced on upsc.gov.in; Check all details here

On Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has gone ahead and announced results of IES or Indian Engineering Services on upsc.gov.in.

On Saturday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has gone ahead and announced results of IES or Indian Engineering Services on upsc.gov.in. The examination for the same was conducted on January 7. To announce the same, UPSC has issued a notification under which read that the candidature of the selected candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The candidates who have cleared the Prelims examinations will now need to prepare for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination. The Mains examination will take place on July 1, 2018.

As per the notification issued by UPSC, the qualified candidates are advised to refer to the Rules of the Engineering Services Examination, 2018. These rules were issued by the Ministry of Railways and the candidates are requested to adhere to the Examination Notice No.01/2018 dated 27.09.2017, which was issued by the UPSC. Both these rules are available on their respective Website. The roll numbers of the selected candidates are available on upsc.gov.in.

The candidates are advised by the UPSC to download their e-admit cards from the Commission’s Website 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018. Along with the announcement of results, a write-up for the results and the upcoming Mains examination has been issued by the UPSC. It is advisable for the shortlisted candidates to read these with extreme care.

It should also be noted that UPSC has not issued the marks and the cut-off for the Preliminary examination of the Engineering Services Examination, 2018. UPSC will announce both the scorecard and the cut-off marks on www.upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2018 is over, which is after the announcement of final results.

UPSC also stated that it will not entertain any request to change of Centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018 under any circumstances.